Quote of the Day

“If 2 Arab boys need to be taken care of, I’m not sending two girls in. As soon as certain surnames come up, we bring in the police.

“It usually doesn’t take long for 20, 30, 40 family members to show up in front of the hospital. They have special Telegram groups where they alert each other, and they want to make their presence felt in a way that’s often aggressive: ‘We’re here; we stand by our people—and you can expect trouble if anything happens to them.’

“In these circles, it’s common for the mothers and women to scream loudly and in high drama. This high noise level is a stress factor for the staff and also for the patients.” ~~ German ER Nurse