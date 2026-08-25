… by altering the lyrics of a popular song.
I know that’s a pretty broad category, but who doesn’t like categories with pretty broads?
Crossing a ‘Red’ Line? Chinese Comedy Star Investigated Over Altered Song Lyrics
Channel News Asia | 19 Aug 2026
Prominent Chinese comedian Guo Degang has come under investigation after improvising new lyrics to a well-known revolutionary song, with a complaint accusing him of violating “social order and good customs”. The incident spotlights the fine line performers in China must navigate between creative license and political sensitivities, amid Beijing’s continued emphasis on ideological discipline.
He should have formed a group: Kool and Degang.
Guo changed the lyrics of Playing My Beloved Pipa during a Peking opera adaptation of Ji Gong, a legendary Chinese Buddhist monk and folk hero, held in Wuhan on Jul 24, reported Shanghai-based news outlet The Paper. Guo starred as Ji Gong in the production. Playing My Beloved Pipa was featured in the 1956 film Railway Guerrilla – a well-known revolutionary classic depicting a group of railway workers and farmers who form a guerrilla force to fight invading imperial Japanese forces.
So, unless you are too busy playing your beloved pipa, have at it.
Chinese Peoples’ Army Censoring Squad:
🎵 We Didn’t Start To Fire . . . 🎵
I woke up in a Soho doorway
When Mamdani called my name
He said, “You can sleep well inside tonight
If you can get up and vote my way.”
I staggered back to the voting booth
Checked the box without a care
With DSA-sters throwin’ punches around
And stealing everywhere
What did I do? (Now we’re doomed! You fool, you fool)
I really wanna know (who are you? You fool, you fool!)
Tell me, who are you? (Who are you? Who, who, who, who?)
‘Cause I really wanna know (who are you? Who, who, who, who?)
Tiptoe through the window
By the window, that is where I’ll be
Come tiptoe through the toilets with me
Oh, tiptoe from the garden
By the garden of the willow tree
And tiptoe through the toilets with me
Knee deep in flowers we’ll stray
We’ll keep the showers away
And if I kiss you in the garden, in the moonlight
Will you pardon me?
And tiptoe through the toilets with me
Maybe it’s flowers you stray will be the showers of life
And when I kiss you in the garden in the moonlight
Will you pardon me and tiptoe through the toilets with me?
Jingle bells, Batman smells…
Well, my mind is very messy
And there’s whiskers on my chin
And I’m all hung up on muscles
And I always play to win
I ain’t got no time for lovin’
‘Cause I live out on TikTok
Just to sit around creatin’
All those lies I always talk
But I’m trans-man, yes I am
And I can’t help
But tell you so…
Wow!
Womyn, in red ink your league drowns
I said, “Womyn, mostly untalented hounds”
I said, “Womyn, a hoop shooting hoedown
And with Clark, you get slap happy.”
Womyn, no one’s watching your show
I said, “Womyn, NBA’s losing dough
You can draft men, and I’m sure you will find
Many ways you’ll wish they hadn’t signed.”
We’re not sure if it’s X-Y N-B-A
We’re not sure if it’s X-Y N-B-A
Boys could beat your first string
Your beatdown would be joy
You’re mostly untalented noise
We’re not sure if it’s X-Y N-B-A
We’re not sure if it’s X-Y N-B-A
You’re unsure of your genes
Ketanji don’t know what’s real
Only Sophie has true appeal.
Wow, wow!
Imagine there’s no bacon
It’s easy if you try
No meat for breakfast
Dinner’ll make you cry
Imagine all the people
Livin’ just to die
Ah
Imagine there’s no ‘leaga
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to rank at lunch time
And no interns, too
Imagine all the people
Livin’ life in reddit
You
You may say it’s a nightmare.
But it’s not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join imao.us
And the world will be as one
Imagine no more straight lines
I wonder if you can
No need for humor
A brotherhood of bland
Imagine all the people
Wallowing on the web
You
You may say its a terror
But it’s not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the IMAO will nuke the moooooon.
Wow, wow, wow!
A wow wow wow
A wow wow wow
Well, I hear it’s fine if you got a line
And the luck to get yourself in
A hmm, hmm
And I hear it’s up most every night
But now I might be mistaken
Hmm, hmm, hmm
EMU server’s down again.
— Harvey, 8/16/2011
Great stuff you bet your sweet bippy!