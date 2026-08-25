Straight Line of the Day: At Last! Your Chance To Violate Social Order and Good Customs…

… by altering the lyrics of a popular song.

I know that’s a pretty broad category, but who doesn’t like categories with pretty broads?

Crossing a ‘Red’ Line? Chinese Comedy Star Investigated Over Altered Song Lyrics

Channel News Asia | 19 Aug 2026 Prominent Chinese comedian Guo Degang has come under investigation after improvising new lyrics to a well-known revolutionary song, with a complaint accusing him of violating “social order and good customs”. The incident spotlights the fine line performers in China must navigate between creative license and political sensitivities, amid Beijing’s continued emphasis on ideological discipline.

He should have formed a group: Kool and Degang.

Guo changed the lyrics of Playing My Beloved Pipa during a Peking opera adaptation of Ji Gong, a legendary Chinese Buddhist monk and folk hero, held in Wuhan on Jul 24, reported Shanghai-based news outlet The Paper. Guo starred as Ji Gong in the production. Playing My Beloved Pipa was featured in the 1956 film Railway Guerrilla – a well-known revolutionary classic depicting a group of railway workers and farmers who form a guerrilla force to fight invading imperial Japanese forces.

So, unless you are too busy playing your beloved pipa, have at it.

Chinese Peoples’ Army Censoring Squad:

🎵 We Didn’t Start To Fire . . . 🎵