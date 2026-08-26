Straight Line of the Day: What in Heaven Is Going On in Hell? Posted by Oppo on 26 August 2026, 12:00 pm If you could take a peek into Hell, what might you see?
Construction in progress for the Clinton wing
Itchy wool clothing being poorly woven for all the internet adult stars, and demons practicing their dissapointed Dad faces.
The Devil having his morning fiddle practice… hell (hehe) be ready next time.
I bet I would see a certain shillelagh in the confiscated items box.
For a comprehensive view, check out the works of Dante, Hieronymus Bosch, or Gary Larson…
What might you see?
Dante’s Inferno – All Nine Levels Jack
Satan reviewing his contracts with aging Democrats, since they have no souls
Oreos with neither filling nor milk.