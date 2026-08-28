Straight Line of the Day: Other Antiquities You Could Fake: …

The Fake Ancient Theater in Italy That Fooled Ticket Buyers for a Decade
Weird Italy | July 25, 2026
Marketed as a Neolithic and Roman find, the site was in fact assembled with concrete and grouted stone blocks.
A man in northern Italy has been sent to prison after Italy’s highest court gave final confirmation to his conviction for illegally constructing a fake ancient theater and presenting it to the public as a genuine archaeological site, charging visitors an entrance fee of up to 40 euros.
The structure still stands in Arcugnano, in the province of Vicenza. It consists of tiered stone seating built from stacked stones that were worked to look ancient. The columns are fake too, made of concrete, along with plaster statues and an artificial small lake dug beneath the tiers in the arena area.
I can forge entire documents, allegedly from people of significance in history, out of whole cloth – I do it all the time, for fun and profit…
I think they faked a president, fairly recently if I’m not mistaken…
Well, he was certainly an antiquity.
It wouldn’t work today but around a hundred years ago some Egyptian Camel Jock got tired of being poor and made a ton of money selling tickets to “Cleopatra’s Tomb” which was really just some ancient mayor’s tomb among thousands others scattered in the desert. He left before they became wise on him and moved to America and became Kasey Kasem.
Keith Richards’ high school yearbook hieroglyph.
The Panty-On
No one wants to see that…
The Temple of Oppollo
I can build an entire ice palace using 100,000-year-old blocks of ice. I dare you to say it isn’t absolutely ancient…
I guarantee that IMAO is 100% authentic.
… Its operating system is ancient.
“We have bacon, Oppo!”
The Colostomus of Rhodes