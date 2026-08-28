DSA Unveils New Symbol To Represent Party Posted by Oppo on 28 August 2026, 11:00 am You’ve got your elephant, your ass, and …
I’m thinking an image of a most beautiful, smiling snake…
You picked an odd time to admit you browse FurAffinity, but I’m not going to kinkshame.
I wonder if “Shaved” is a common search on FurAffinity?
Ah! The old Socialist symbol of “Who will decide the lunch menu”.
A boot repeatedly stomping on an upturned face…
What a sweet puppy. Who’s a good boy? You are, yes you are.
“Free daycare! Free buses! Discount groceries! Rent freezes! Punish the rich! AaOOOOooooooC!!”
… and his hair was perfect.