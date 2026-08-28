Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 8/21/2026 : New Matches for 8/28/2026

You voters wouldn’t use the force for selfish purposes, now would you?
Results from 8/21/2026
|Denise Perrier
|No Preference
|Tsai Chin
|122
|3
|42
|(16)Izabella Scorupco
|No Preference
|Karin Dor
|125
|1
|69
New Matches for 8/28/2026
Match 1
(8) Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs (4) Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(8) Jill St. John
|6 – 1 – 0
|1035 – 5 – 481
Actress: Jill St. John Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(4) Famke Janssen
|7 – 0 – 0
|1034 – 8 – 305
Actress: Famke Janssen Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.
Match 2
(2) Jacqueline Bisset (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(2) Jacqueline Bisset
|7 – 0 – 0
|1065 – 2 – 326
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Gordon
|1 – 6 – 0
|481 – 16 – 768
Actress: Serena Gordon Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”