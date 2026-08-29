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  10. A formerly unknown Obama or Biden appointed foreign-born federal judge, whose name I can’t pronounce, just “found” 20 million strategically placed Kamala ballots stored in swing state warehouses, circles perfectly filled in by printer, and has declared her the 2024 winner, retroactively. The judge ruled that ballot chain of custody is overrated and unconstitutional. The judge also ruled the OBBB is therefore declared null and void, and 160 million people will be getting bills from the IRS.

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