Straight Line of the Day: Grrr! I Want To Post Some Rage Bait To Get You All Riled Up, But I Don’t Know What Would Do That Posted by Oppo on 29 August 2026, 12:00 pm
Hard to say, since we seem to be involved in a species-wide SSRI experiment right about now. All I can say is our ancestors would have burned this sucker to the ground by now.
A picture of a Prius holding up the left lane is a pretty sure thing.
How about the “deductions” portion of my pay stub. Always works for me.
What gets me riled up is when someone says they’ve had a Close Encounter of the Third Kind..or higher. Bunch of sorry lying bastids.
The easiest way to “Get Us All Riled Up” is to take away the free beer. Duh!
Whatever you do don’t let the others know you are an early AI program Frank forgot about years ago.
And don’t go rogue.
AIm not.
It’s Basil, not Basil, and you can’t change my mind…
“Dogs are awesome!”
Just tell me you broke my last bottle of bourbon. On purpose.
A formerly unknown Obama or Biden appointed foreign-born federal judge, whose name I can’t pronounce, just “found” 20 million strategically placed Kamala ballots stored in swing state warehouses, circles perfectly filled in by printer, and has declared her the 2024 winner, retroactively. The judge ruled that ballot chain of custody is overrated and unconstitutional. The judge also ruled the OBBB is therefore declared null and void, and 160 million people will be getting bills from the IRS.