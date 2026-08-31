Straight Line of the Day: So What’s The Difference Between Influencer and Influenza? Posted by Oppo on 31 August 2026, 12:00 pm
The “cer” and the “za”
Reminds me of second grade English class.
One you can get over, the other can be interminable …
Each is a different kind of sickness…
One has no real cure, the other fancies itself as THE CURE…
THE CURE had some cool songs and to this day whenever I feel like a good cry I listen to them.
Influenza is far less unpleasant
One makes you sick of social media; the other just makes you sick.
Or
An influencer has a content calendar; influenza has flu season.
One makes you sick of social media; the other just makes you sick.
Or
An influencer wakes with a ring light glow,
Influenza arrives with a sniffle and blow.
One says, “Like, subscribe, and follow my feed,”
The other says, “Bless you!” at maximum speed.
An influencer posts a smoothie in pink,
Influenza makes soup your favorite drink.
One goes viral with dances and flair,
The other goes viral through germs in the air.
An influencer’s sponsored by makeup and tea,
Influenza’s sponsored by tissues — buy three!
One brings hashtags, filters, and fame,
The other brings chills and a very sore frame.
So if one starts trending, enjoy the display,
But if flu starts trending — stay six feet away!
Poetry in motion…
You have waaaaaay too much time on your hands. Nice work.