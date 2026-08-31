10 Comments

  7. One makes you sick of social media; the other just makes you sick.
    Or
    An influencer wakes with a ring light glow,
    Influenza arrives with a sniffle and blow.
    One says, “Like, subscribe, and follow my feed,”
    The other says, “Bless you!” at maximum speed.
    An influencer posts a smoothie in pink,
    Influenza makes soup your favorite drink.
    One goes viral with dances and flair,
    The other goes viral through germs in the air.
    An influencer’s sponsored by makeup and tea,
    Influenza’s sponsored by tissues — buy three!
    One brings hashtags, filters, and fame,
    The other brings chills and a very sore frame.
    So if one starts trending, enjoy the display,
    But if flu starts trending — stay six feet away!

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