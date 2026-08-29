All Street Journal

WASHINGTON — Starting tomorrow, all residents of the U.S. will be encouraged to keep a journal of all their daily movements, to be downloaded daily to ServeAlliance.gov. Those who don’t feel encouraged enough will be taxed, which is certainly not a penalty, which Congress has no right to impose on people for not doing something.

Citizens who hesitate will (like Oppo) be unable to continue in their current employment. They will also likely find (like Canadian truckers) their financial transactions halted.

A daily journal of citizens’ locations and movements will be required at the website. Phased in (over five years) will be helpful requirements for more detailed diary entries of their thoughts and feelings, in addition to movements. This is for equity.

Dr. Anthony Flockki, government spokesman, reminded the press that if someone has nothing to hide, he or she or they have nothing to fear from the new rules, which will not apply to members of Congress and those in essential positions.