Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 1 : Results and Standings

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And we are off, with the opening matches completed.

 

Results

 

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Standings

 

 

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Sydney Sweeney 1 – 0 – 0 62 62.00 26 62.00 – 26.00
Ann-Margaret 1 – 0 – 0 62 62.00 19 62.00 – 19.00
Markie Post 1 – 0 – 0 52 52.00 35 52.00 – 35.00
Shania Twain 1 – 0 – 0 43 43.00 41 43.00 – 41.00
Elke Sommer 0 – 1 – 0 41 41.00 43 41.00 – 43.00
Dina Meyer 0 – 1 – 0 35 35.00 52 35.00 – 52.00
Selma Hayek 0 – 1 – 0 26 26.00 62 26.00 – 62.00
Maureen O’Hara 0 – 1 – 0 19 19.00 62 19.00 – 62.00

 

Week 2

 

  • 10:00 am Shania Twain vs Ann-Margaret
  • 2:00 pm Markie Post vs Maureen O’Hara
  • 6:00 pm Elke Sommer vs Sydney Sweeney
  • 8:00 pm Dina Meyer vs Selma Hayek

 

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