Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 1 : Results and Standings

And we are off, with the opening matches completed.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|1 – 0 – 0
|62
|62.00
|26
|62.00 – 26.00
|Ann-Margaret
|1 – 0 – 0
|62
|62.00
|19
|62.00 – 19.00
|Markie Post
|1 – 0 – 0
|52
|52.00
|35
|52.00 – 35.00
|Shania Twain
|1 – 0 – 0
|43
|43.00
|41
|43.00 – 41.00
|Elke Sommer
|0 – 1 – 0
|41
|41.00
|43
|41.00 – 43.00
|Dina Meyer
|0 – 1 – 0
|35
|35.00
|52
|35.00 – 52.00
|Selma Hayek
|0 – 1 – 0
|26
|26.00
|62
|26.00 – 62.00
|Maureen O’Hara
|0 – 1 – 0
|19
|19.00
|62
|19.00 – 62.00
Week 2
- 10:00 am Shania Twain vs Ann-Margaret
- 2:00 pm Markie Post vs Maureen O’Hara
- 6:00 pm Elke Sommer vs Sydney Sweeney
- 8:00 pm Dina Meyer vs Selma Hayek