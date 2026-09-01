“Now for our Chopper5 Traffic report.”
That time when Evel came to town.
Pure Evel…
As God is my witness, I thought Hell’s Angels could fly.
Ramp to the Mall Entrance
His underlings misunderstood what the Don meant by “Hang that noisy Ducati from a traffic light, so’s everyone can see!”
“Nearer My Ducati to Thee”
Had one too many Jaeger Bombs at Poppa Wheelie’s before heading back out onto the road.
“Hang a left at the mall entrance…”
Pigeon on roof to other pigeon:
“Well, this is a new one — a human’s going to plop on US.”
Any motorcyclist can take a right or take a left. A genuine rebel takes an up.
Was this from the 3 point line?
Didn’t know those things were drip dry.
SNAFU: Situation Normal, All Forked Up.
Newbie misunderstood when his racing buds were talking about “Jumping the light”.
CAPTCHAs are evolving.
“After washing the motorcycle, hang it up to dry. Do not machine dry.”
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“Now for our Chopper5 Traffic report.”
That time when Evel came to town.
Pure Evel…
As God is my witness, I thought Hell’s Angels could fly.
Ramp to the Mall Entrance
His underlings misunderstood what the Don meant by “Hang that noisy Ducati from a traffic light, so’s everyone can see!”
“Nearer My Ducati to Thee”
Had one too many Jaeger Bombs at Poppa Wheelie’s before heading back out onto the road.
“Hang a left at the mall entrance…”
Pigeon on roof to other pigeon:
“Well, this is a new one — a human’s going to plop on US.”
Any motorcyclist can take a right or take a left. A genuine rebel takes an up.
Was this from the 3 point line?
Didn’t know those things were drip dry.
SNAFU: Situation Normal, All Forked Up.
Newbie misunderstood when his racing buds were talking about “Jumping the light”.
CAPTCHAs are evolving.
“After washing the motorcycle, hang it up to dry. Do not machine dry.”