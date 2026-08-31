Quote of the Day

“The real scandal is the press’s role. No one is surprised to see elected officials or political partisans engaged in partisan tactics, which now includes lawfare. But this particular ruse doesn’t work without the media’s cooperation—its willingness to suspend disbelief, omit key facts, and pretend higher courts are acting out of bounds. It’s doing terrible damage. Where are the professional media critics when you need them?” ~~ Kim Strassel
The Press lost all credibility the day they printed “Dewey Defeats Truman” and made a bunch of Republicans get drunk for nothing in celebration.
Where are the professional media critics? In the bar, as always, drunkenly longing for a bygone media era that never really existed…