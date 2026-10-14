Straight Line of the Day: What Did the Medieval Era Ever Do For Us?

Well, for one thing, it gave me another word I can misspell.
.
And it gave us a ton of reasons to create the nickname “the Dark Ages”:
The Council of Toulouse in 1229 prohibited laypeople in its jurisdiction from possessing Old and New Testament books and especially vernacular translations.
(The Bishop of Toulouse had the first name of “Folquet,” so there’s that.)
Brought us great bands like Iron Maiden.
Excellent!
It gave us the cuckoo clock.
Ooops, sorry, 18th century, not medieval.
But I’m sure the medieval times is when scientists figured out the average flight velocity of an unladen swallow.
Castles are cool…
And castles led to trebuchets, which are even cooler.
And trebuchets and other siege engines inspired Buckethead, which is the ultimate in cool
https://youtu.be/DEFIzUIgB-s
We can all eat turkey legs and watch jousting at Medieval Times …
Or at the Renaissance Festival.
If you go, try the Queen’s Muff.
Food sandwich but I order it without the olives.
*Good sandwich
Ironically, censorship laws were too tight in Toulouse.
The Medieval period was a time of radical institutional developments no one could have foreseen. For example, the Spanish Inquisition.
No one was expecting the Spanish Inquisition and their chief weapon of surprise… surprise and fear… fear and surprise…
…and ruthless efficiency.
…and an almost fanatical devotion to the Pope.
…and nice red uniforms.
What do you mean “US”? When you start paying your share of our mortgage, then you can be US.
Well it gave us the basis of Monty Python’s Quest.
Scooby Doo, and cartoons in general, would be out soo much suit of armor content.
It also rid us of all those pesky dragons.
I, for one, am looking forward to the Nextievil era.
It’s gonna be really fun.