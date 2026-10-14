Straight Line of the Day: What Did the Medieval Era Ever Do For Us?

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Well, for one thing, it gave me another word I can misspell.

.

And it gave us a ton of reasons to create the nickname “the Dark Ages”:

The Council of Toulouse in 1229 prohibited laypeople in its jurisdiction from possessing Old and New Testament books and especially vernacular translations.
(The Bishop of Toulouse had the first name of “Folquet,” so there’s that.)

17 Comments

    • No one was expecting the Spanish Inquisition and their chief weapon of surprise… surprise and fear… fear and surprise…
      …and ruthless efficiency.
      …and an almost fanatical devotion to the Pope.
      …and nice red uniforms.

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