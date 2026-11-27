Here are some more images for you. By which you are not to be distracted from the chairs.

Audra Barkley with an apparently nice rocking chair in which to recline while not copying her chest:

Audra Barkley on a cold day, with an apparently less comfortable chair that can be copied, and she seems pleased about that:

Audra Barkley with her hands on what is hopefully a chair:

I hope this satisfies your curiosity about chairs.