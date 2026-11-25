Ready for Thanksgiving? I brought the mashed potatoes.
Results from 11/18/2026
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|No Preference
|Angela Scoular
|177
|2
|4
|(7) Ana de Armas
|No Preference
|Cassandra Harris
|156
|2
|27
New Matches for 11/25/2026
Match 1
Monica Bellucci (Lucia Sciarra) vs Kristina Wayborn (Magda)
|Contestant
|Records
|Total Scores
|Monica Bellucci
|4 – 6 – 0
|916 – 29 – 1052
Born Monica Anna Maria Bellucci
30 September 1964 (age 60)
Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy
Occupations Actressfashion model
Instructed by his former superior M, James Bond is assigned to trace notorious assassin Marco Sciarra, kill him, and attend his funeral, knowing his womanizing ways will get him the answers he needs there rather from the assassin himself. Bond travels to Mexico and successfully kills Sciarra, failing his plan of targeting a stadium for a terrorist attack.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kristina Wayborn
|4 – 6 – 0
|998 – 17 – 794
Actress: Kristina Wayborn Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.
Match 2
(14) Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann) vs Tina Hudson (Bianca)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(14) Lea Seydoux
|6 – 4 – 0
|1351 – 11 – 692
First appearance Spectre (2015) Last appearance No Time to Die (2021) Portrayed by Léa Seydoux
Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.
Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.
Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tina Hudson
|4 – 6 – 0
|1121 – 19 – 985
Actress: Tina Hudson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Bianca was an MI6 agent assisting Bond in Latin America. She helped Bond disguise himself as Colonel Toro so that he could infiltrate a military base and plant an explosive on a Cuban spy plane. When the mission went awry and Bianca saw Bond being taken away as a prisoner in an army jeep, she went into action. She drove alongside the jeep, and flirted with Bond’s captors, showing off her legs to distract them while Bond pulled their parachute cords.
That’ll make a lot of good looking French fries there pardner but I’m just waiting for next Taco Yadseut.
I don’t know about “mashed” potatoes. Everything in that sack looks like it retained it’s original, wonderful, form.