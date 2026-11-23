Lewiston Sixth Grader Hauls $31K Cash to Class for Show and Tell
The Maine Wire | November 16, 2036 | Jon Fetherson
Lewiston PD is investigating after a sixth grader brought $31k in cash to school for show and tell.
Lewiston Sixth Grader Hauls $31K Cash to Class for Show and Tell
The Maine Wire | November 16, 2036 | Jon Fetherson
Lewiston PD is investigating after a sixth grader brought $31k in cash to school for show and tell.
In a touching moment, detectives on scene, feeling bad, loaned him the rest of what he needed to cover his hot lunch.
…a rock I picked up on the way to school – at least I thought it was a rock…
Yellow 78 RPM records, including one with the William Tell Overture. I wish I still had them.
If you haven’t seen the WTO instrumental by Glen Campbell, check it out on YouTube. Fabulous. About 3 1/2 minutes.
I saw that and have shown it to others! Takes your breath away.
That’s one hell of a lemonade stand. Oh, and a more lucrative than usual paper route, too!
31k is rookie numbers for a Terrorist family.
Suddenly reminded of this.
Wait — who’s Tiffany?
Man, I can’t remember anything I brought to show and tell, and I would never want to make something up and be untruthful here. So one day in 4th grade I brought my transmogrifier. It took the class 13 days to fully recover.
My takeaway is that one can fully recover from trans.
We never did show and tell in my school.
…. my pappy’s still.
…. my pappy’s still.
(It was central in my doctorate dissertation)
Don’t you mean doctorate distillation?
Why are the police investigating? The presence of cash is not indicative of a crime.
Polaroids of Mr. Dumphries, my teacher. I left with $31,000 and a vow we would never mention this transaction.