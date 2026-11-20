Note to Self: Hire No More Bogus Gobs Posted by Oppo on 20 November 2026, 11:00 am Verifying the authenticity of gobs is increasingly a priority in this modern world.
We have been trying to contact you about your gob’s extended warranty…
The Blob in the movie was by definition a gob also but they went with The Blob instead of The Gob because it sounded better….they didn’t like the name of the sequel either ..The Gob Squad.
I don’t know about the Gob, but you could tell the killer was a bogus blonde, eyebrows are a dead giveaway.
Bogus gobs should be gob smacked.
SHUT YOUR FESTERING GOB, YOU TIT!
YOUR TYPE REALLY MAKES ME PUKE, YOU PERVERT!
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Shut up about the festering gob, and more focus on the tit, please – no argument…
Right you are!
Well, left.
I for one am sick of those damn Gobus Bogs. WHO’S WITH ME??????
In the same issue: “Killer’s Leap on the Bridge of Death.”
— Did he not know his own favorite color?