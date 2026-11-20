Missed my cue from last week.
Results fro 11/13/2026
|Barbara Carerra
|No Preference
|Serena Gordon
|105
|2
|63
|Valerie Leon
|No Preference
|Michelle Yeoh
|93
|3
|49
New Matches for 11/20/206
Match 1
Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountans of Desire) vs (1) Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rachel Grant
|4 – 4 – 0
|858 – 23 – 660
Actress: Rachel Grant Nationality: Filipino Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(1) Teri Hatcher
|7 – 1 – 0
|1451 – 5 – 373
Actress: Teri Hatcher Nationality: American Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.
Match 2
(10) Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost) vs Cecilie Thomsen (Professor Inga Bergstrom)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(10) Rosemund Pike
|6 – 2 – 0
|1008 – 11 – 628
Actress: Rosamund Pike Nationality: English Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cecilie Thomsen
|5 – 3 – 0
|1037 – 6 – 649
Actress: Cecilie Thomsen Nationality: Danish Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Inga Bergstrom was a Professor of Danish at Oxford University. Bond said, in Danish, “I’ve always enjoyed studying a new tongue, Professor.”, to which Bergstrom replied “One might say you have a natural ability.” Just then, the camera panned to show Bond and Bergstrom in bed together. The phone rang, and on discovering it was Moneypenny, Bond replied that he was just brushing up on a little Danish.
Why such the long face Jamie Lee Curtis?
Hey! She’s going to stretch out my sweater!
Don’t let her, or anyone else do it without direct supervision…take off put back on..take off put back on…repeat as many times as necessary.