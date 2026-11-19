Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 19 November 2026, 10:26 am “Wakey, wakey Mr. Walrus.” “Huh, what?” “Time to post.” “I’m going back to bed.” “Well you’ll be going alone.” “Story of my life.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891028 votes · 28 answersVote
That insurance commercial where Dr.Rick is with that client dude who keeps talking into his tv remote “football…football…football”..before Dr.Rick grabs it from him. They should have one where the dude is sitting on his toilet talking into his phone..”flush…flush..
… flush…. dammit!”
Dr.Rick: “Nope…not going in there, they can fire me I don’t care.”
Good choices this week.