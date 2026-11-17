Straight Line of the Day: With a New James Bond Coming Online, What Are Some Possible Names for Future Bond Girls? Posted by Oppo on 17 November 2026, 12:00 pm
There’s a new Bond? I think I’ve missed about the last 6 Bond films at least.
When hollywood could no longer earn the money of hardworking men, they decided to do a run-around (and undoubtedly some reach arounds in the process), and are just going to get their mid-life crisis wives to get it for them.
Plenty O’Frustration
Ms. Moneyrial
Steve, Gary, Bruce.
Wai Lie
Ramadan Hussain