Can a Man Compliment a Woman on Her Looks Anymore?
Epoch Times | 11/10/2026 | Jeffrey A. Tucker
What things can a man say to a woman at a formal ball to observe that she looks good without being offensive?
Go with my tried-and-true opening line: “So, you like balls?”
And this is considered less-than-classy:
So, interested in an internship?
… Because even if she walks away, it’s worth it.
Hate to see you leave, but I love to watch you go.
It’s a “hard” game to figure out. I once asked a Lady what her sign is and she gave me the middle finger. But then I realized it’s all just a numbers game. Sooner or later you’ll get a bite and they will say something like….”do you drive a fancy sports car and live in a mansion”?…then that’s when I say “who the hell do you think I am? Magnum P.I.?”
“That dress looks so good on you.”
Note that you’re complementing the dress not her.
If she smiles at that say:
“I’m not sure anyone else could pull that off.”
If she smiles again say:
“But I’d like to try.”
If she doesn’t slap you then you’re in.
With a nice Chianti…
Apparently, “How’d you get an invitation?” doesn’t work.
“I made a small fortune last week selling my Nvidia stock. Hey, you look great! Come here often? What’s your sign?” (No sentence after the first one registers with her.)
“Hey, baby — You want to get parallel? Because you’re the second Straight Line of the Day!”
Once just because I refused to buy her a drink a lady called me a misogynist. I replied…”a misogynist?!
You’re crazy…maybe a misanthrope but certainly not a misogynist!”
“Sir or Madam, you cut a striking figure, and I hope you will not strike me for saying so…”
That burka really accentuates your eyes.
If I told you that you had a beautiful body would you hold it against me?
You’re better put together than IKEA furniture with extra screws.
“Do you like IKEA furniture? Do you like extra screws? Answer the second question first.”
You are so hot I think you are the cause of global warming.
I know what you’re thinking- Is that NARCAN in his pocket or is he just happy to buy me a drink?
Come on Ilhan, one last time for all the old times?