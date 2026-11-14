I’m sorry; I’m just feeling a bit cynical.
In high school, our auto-shop class was taught by a guy who was the girls Tennis coach. He didn’t know squat about cars, but they needed a teaching job for him. He decided to teach us how to “Pinstripe” one day. Not with paint and a brush. No. He brought in a run of the mill high mileage truck. Then he put a “SPORT” sticker on the side. The truck was not sporty in any way. Then he “Pinstriped” it with the double line tape under the sticker. The letters all slanted one way, he cut the tape into slants in two different directions. It looked, um, special, so we called it “TROPS”. So from then on, whenever we saw something special, we would yell out “TROPS”. This is one of those.
“That’s IT, Chair! You’re benched!”
I’m thinking I know who the Giver and the Receiver is…
USA – Unusual Seating Arrangement
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
In high school, our auto-shop class was taught by a guy who was the girls Tennis coach. He didn’t know squat about cars, but they needed a teaching job for him. He decided to teach us how to “Pinstripe” one day. Not with paint and a brush. No. He brought in a run of the mill high mileage truck. Then he put a “SPORT” sticker on the side. The truck was not sporty in any way. Then he “Pinstriped” it with the double line tape under the sticker. The letters all slanted one way, he cut the tape into slants in two different directions. It looked, um, special, so we called it “TROPS”. So from then on, whenever we saw something special, we would yell out “TROPS”. This is one of those.
“That’s IT, Chair! You’re benched!”
I’m thinking I know who the Giver and the Receiver is…
USA – Unusual Seating Arrangement