Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 11/6/2026 : New Matches for 11/13/2026

We get knocked down, but we get up again. Ain’t never gonna keep us down.
Results from 11/6/2026
|(2) Jacqueline Bisset
|No Preference
|(16) Izabella Scorupco
|197
|0
|32
|(4) Famke janssen
|No Preference
|Kim Basinger
|104
|1
|96
New Matches for 11/13/2026
Match 1
Barbara Carrera (Fatima Blush) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Barbara Carrera
|3 – 5 – 0
|706 – 7 – 730
Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury
Age: 79, born 31 December 1945
Country of origin: Nicaragua
Currently Residing In: United States
Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Gordon
|1 – 7 – 0
|496 – 16 – 963
Actress: Serena Gordon Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”
Match 2
Valerie Leon(Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Valerie Leon
|2 – 6 – 0
|509 – 20 – 882
Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon
Age: 81, born 12 November 1943
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Currently Residing In: United Kingdom
Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.
Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Michelle Yeoh
|3 – 5 – 0
|544 – 8 – 1004
Actress: Michelle Yeoh Nationality: Malaysian Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.
Oh my. What did Bond do to Wai Lin’s face?!