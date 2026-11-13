Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 11/6/2026 : New Matches for 11/13/2026

Posted by on

 

We get knocked down, but we get up again. Ain’t never gonna keep us down.

 

Results from 11/6/2026

 

 

(2) Jacqueline Bisset No Preference (16) Izabella Scorupco
197 0 32

 

 

(4) Famke janssen No Preference Kim Basinger
104 1 96

 

New Matches for 11/13/2026

 

Match 1

 

Barbara Carrera (Fatima Blush) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Barbara Carrera 3 – 5 – 0 706 – 7 – 730

 

Fatima Blush

 

Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury

Age: 79, born 31 December 1945

Country of origin:  Nicaragua

Currently Residing In:  United States

Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.

 

Barbara Carrera

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Serena Gordon 1 – 7 – 0 496 – 16 – 963

 

Caroline

 

Actress: Serena Gordon
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”

 

Serena Gordon

 

Who do you prefer?
19 votes · 19 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Valerie Leon(Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Valerie Leon 2 – 6 – 0 509 – 20 – 882

 

Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist

 

Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon

Age: 81, born 12 November 1943

Country of origin:  United Kingdom

Currently Residing In:  United Kingdom

Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.

Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.

 

Valerie Leon

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Michelle Yeoh 3 – 5 – 0 544 – 8 – 1004

 

Wai Lin

 

Actress: Michelle Yeoh
Nationality: Malaysian
Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.

 

Michelle Yeoh

 

Who do you prefer?
18 votes · 18 answers
Vote

 

 

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.