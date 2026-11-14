Straight Line of the Day: If My Calculations Are Correct — And There’s No Sane Reason To Think They’re Not — All Hell’s Breaking Loose, And… Posted by Oppo on 14 November 2026, 12:00 pm I’m not gonna get to date Mika before the Alpaca Lips. I mean, the apocalypse.
the real Ghostbusters are long since retired
the “Universe 26, Mankind’s Turn” experiment is going exactly as planned.
The Dems are busy with their crayons drafting an all new and improved Constitution, complete with a Bill of Wrongs. IMAO is number 13.
Come on, guys. We can get to #5 for sure!
Once again DamnCat pleads the Fifth.
. . . Hillary is challenging Satan for president of Hell. Satan is suing her for breach of contract.
Hillary: “You said I would be president in 2016.”
Satan: “You said you had a soul.”
…and the stinking savages are behind it all.
Emu:
“I wrote the Emuncicipation Proclamation Act which freed all the Emus…and we have the best lips of all the birds. Five cents a kiss.”💋
There’s a reason why we are constantly told the there would be no math here…and this may be it…
…it has a certain geometric logic…
…it all adds up to pain, or 42, depending on your frame of reference…