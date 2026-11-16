The end neareth.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Lacy Chabert
|5 – 0 – 0
|287
|57.40
|110
|57.40 – 22.00
|Danielle Fishel
|4 – 1 – 0
|229
|45.80
|158
|45.80 – 31.60
|Danica McKellar
|3 – 2 – 0
|221
|44.20
|192
|44.20 – 38.40
|Ashley Judd
|3 – 2 – 0
|208
|41.60
|201
|41.60 – 40.20
|Jordana Brewster
|3 – 2 – 0
|201
|40.20
|184
|40.20 – 36.80
|Emmanuelle Beart
|1 – 4 – 0
|167
|33.40
|227
|33.40 – 45.40
|Angela Marie Dotchin
|1 – 4 – 0
|159
|31.80
|208
|31.80 – 41.60
|Fairuza Balk
|0 – 5 – 0
|107
|21.40
|290
|21.40 – 58.00
Week 6
- 10:00 am Danica McKellar vs Lacy Chabert
- 2:00 pm Emmanuelle Beart vs Angela Marie Dotchin
- 6:00 pm Danielle Fishel vs Ashley Judd
- 8:00 pm Jordana Brewster vs Fairuza Balk
I thought I would chime in. I don’t have anything to say. I just felt like chiming in.
Are you a Ding-Dong?
No but I’m cuckoo for cuckoo clocks.
I haven’t ate a Ding Dong in decades I just never liked the word “dong” in the name…if you know what I’m sayin’ because it rhymes with schlong.