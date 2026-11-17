Satan without the warmth
Rodham Thighs:
“Jimmie Kimmel you just kill me with laughter with your Trump jokes. I hope you invite me back a lot more because I need friends…I mean..more friends…uh….cut! Cut this segment dammit and start over.”
Supercilious personified.
Caption: “November 7, 2016”
Narrator: “Two days later, she would never smile again. “
The once-and-future Not President of the United States- Hail to the Chaff!
When your guest is uphostered finer than your furniture.
-Hillary – “Why thank you, I made it from Satan’s cape. He won’t need it anymore”.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Satan without the warmth
Rodham Thighs:
“Jimmie Kimmel you just kill me with laughter with your Trump jokes. I hope you invite me back a lot more because I need friends…I mean..more friends…uh….cut! Cut this segment dammit and start over.”
Supercilious personified.
Caption: “November 7, 2016”
Narrator: “Two days later, she would never smile again. “
The once-and-future Not President of the United States- Hail to the Chaff!
When your guest is uphostered finer than your furniture.
-Hillary – “Why thank you, I made it from Satan’s cape. He won’t need it anymore”.