Quote of the Day Posted by walruskkkch on 16 November 2026, 5:00 pm Getting ready for Thanksgiving? “Elon Musk has contributed more to human progress than every politician who has spent their time harassing him combined. It’s not even close.” ~~ Rupert Lowe 2
What does everyone think about the new Bond …James Bond…being a vampire?
I try not to think about it.
…
I was amazed he was a white male. Shocked.
The one picture I saw of this actor, who I did not know from any of his previous work, had him using a sniper rifle, and he looked tough enough in that photo to be a killer. But we’ll see how they woke him up, as we know they will.
Are those two thumbs?
Bond:
“I’ll have a bloody martini …shaken not stirred.
and if that’s not possible just give me an extra bloody, bloody
mary.”
All the better for A. I. Ming…
Oooh — that gives me an idea for tomorrow’s Straight Line: “Possible Names for Future Bond Girls.”
His new Asian enemy: “A.I. Job.”
Bond:
“My first movie will be ‘From Russia With Blood’
Second one will be “You Only Bleed Twice’
..then ‘Thunderblood’
Very original, Hollywood.
“On His / Her / Xer Majesty’s Secreted Service”
The Man With The Bloody Gun…with Bloody Galore
Hey, that’s Batman!