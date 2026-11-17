Science Corner: Giant Set of Collagen Lips Sweeps Past Mars, Heading Toward Earth Posted by Oppo on 17 November 2026, 11:00 am
Plastic surgery queen Jocelyne ‘Catwoman’ Wildenstein dies at 84.
Has her corpse sent into space for burial but an Alien race returns her toward earth because they get scared too.
(If you’ve seen her at her advanced age disregard this note..if you haven’t Google her but be prepared to be grossed out)
People, you’ll never be as beautiful as us. Stop trying.
Don’t make me post graphics of Catwoman again!
I knew this would get the cat all riled up. Fell right into my cattrap.🪤
I originally posted this without the photo. I was so confident that I’d created the post correctly that I didn’t bother to hit the “Preview” button.
Did I learn anything from this? Absolutely not!
It kinda makes no sense without the photo. Fortunately, IMAO is exactly the kind of site where nonsense is tolerated.
Mistakes like this happen ..but at least the grammar is correct and that means a lot.
The Vogons are announcing, “Kiss your ass goodbye…”
Whew, I thought they were Khloe Kardashian’s next breast implants.
I guess Kim Kardashian told the universe to kiss her A$$, and it took her seriously. Or maybe Brantley Gilbert died and is getting his wish after being buried upside down.