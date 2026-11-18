Anyone else a little damp?
“One of the unfortunate consequences of the fact that younger generations were prevented from learning any history unless it was written by progressives is that they think war is a bizarre aberration which only happens when the Military Industrial Complex / the Bankers / the Jews / the NeoCons / whatever the excuse of the day is are allowed to exist. The reality of human history is a bit different. Peace has been a rare and fleeting event between renewed bloodletting. Usually peace has been nonexistent with neighbors alternating not between peace and war, but between continuous border skirmishing and war. The second half of the 20th century and first decades of the 21st was a rare case of unusual peace. A peace bought by America telling the deranged savages which make up the rest of the world to behave and backing that up with the products of the much maligned MIC. It is understandable for an American to wish to withdraw from the world; it is certainly undeserving of our help. But one should state that position with the full and clear eyed understanding that it involves the resumption of universal continuous war across the planet.” ~~ Ian Bruene
We need to go back to “walk softly and carry a big stick”. Now we loudly walk on eggshells, and try to back it up with the smallest stick.