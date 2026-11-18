Straight Line of the Day: Glad To See You! You’re Looking Great! What Have You Been Doing To Yourself? Posted by Oppo on 18 November 2026, 12:00 pm
Today’s SLOTD suggested by IMAO’s NSA monitor.
“You must tell me your secrets.
To staying healthy, of course.”
I’m about to eat some Ranch Style Beans and I’m not even kidding.
What? I’m surprised that you didn’t mention my worry lines…
I’ve been on this goldarned Inflation Diet – thanks, Joe Biden…
Cat stuff. You wouldn’t understand.
Does it involve licking yourself? I don’t understand that.
Just some self flagellation while watching Hillary Clinton lay thousands of her reptilian eggs. And guarding against the Socialist mind virus going around, of course. Yeah, Baby, squat and plop, squat and plop.
I could tell you, but then I would have to kill you.
Just enough to not get fired.
TO myself? Wouldn’t YOU like to know!