Not really sure about a vampire playing James Bond, What do you think?
Results from 11/11/2026
|(9) Jane Seymour
|No Preference
|Leila Shenna
|143
|2
|13
|Carole Bouquet
|No Preference
|Catherine Schell
|87
|2
|74
New Matches for 11/18/2026
Match 1
Lynn-Holly Johnson (Bibi Dahl) vs Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|4 – 6 – 0
|986 – 18 – 973
Actress: Lynn-Holly Johnson Nationality: American Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Bibi Dahl was a young ice skater sponsored by double agent Kristatos. Bibi was very attracted to Bond, however he turned her down on every occasion due to her young age. By the end of the film, Kristatos was killed, and Bond’s ally Columbo became her new sponsor.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Angela Scoular
|0 – 10 – 0
|211 – 16 – 1875
Actress: Angela Scoular Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.
Match 2
(7) Ana de Armas (Paloma) vs Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(7) Ana de Armas
|9 – 1 – 0
|1421 – 12 – 560
Ana Celia de Armas Caso (born 30 April 1988) is a Cuban-Spanish actress. She portrayed the Bond Girl Paloma in No Time to Die.
An agent of the CIA, James Bond, meets Paloma at the El Nido Bar after agreeing to Felix Leiter‘s request to go there in order to retrieve the scientist Valdo Obruchev, who has been captured by SPECTRE from a MI6 laboratory. To Bond’s bemusement, Paloma tells him that she has had only three weeks of training, though she nevertheless seems confident in her skills. She works together with Bond to infiltrate the party which is being held in the bar, though it turns out to secretly be a trap to capture and kill Bond. Bond ends up in a spotlight and sprayed with nanobots created from Project Heracles, though it ultimately transpires that Obruchev reprogrammed the nanobots to kill members of SPECTRE instead. In the ensuing chaos, Bond and Paloma manage to capture Obruchev, evading Nomi, an MI6 agent who had been sent with the same objective.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cassandra Harris
|3 – 7 – 0
|648 – 25 – 1110
Actress: Cassandra Harris Nationality: Australian Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.
Honestly, Miss Monroe, when you’re around I can’t think about Bond or vampires.
Did you wreck my easy chair? You’re worse than a three-year-old.
She is an easy chair.
Careful. I think Marilyn’s nipplular area may be showing.