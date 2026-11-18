Bean-Counters Calculate Popularity of Beans: Percentages of Foods Ordered in IMAO Cafeteria Posted by Oppo on 18 November 2026, 11:00 am [Bacon was relegated to a logarithmic chart of its own.]
That’s because Calculus moves away from fixed numbers and static shapes into concepts like limits, infinity, and continuous change…well done my friend….well done.
Oh…and I hope the beans are my favorite
beans, Ranch Style Beans.
I’m just shocked that Brazil Nuts and Lentils did so well, and I’m guessing that the only reason Tuna beat out Chicken is that Damncat.
What about lobster and caviar? Are these not staples of FrankJ household’s family meals?
Not after the new regime takes over and taxes him and everyone else into oblivion…. he’ll be eating Bologna sandwiches and no chips. 😢
I bet “smoothies” would be much better represented if the chart were for Instapundit’s cafeteria.
A reasonably obscure reference. Nice.
Those numbers can’t possibly be accurate – I mean, beans are the musical fruit!
And where in heck are the potatoes???
All the French ones got fried. Not in the good way.
The Interns sure do love their stock of beef.