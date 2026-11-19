Straight Line of the Day: Something Very Near and Dear To Your Heart Is… Posted by Oppo on 19 November 2026, 12:00 pm The current intern hiring policies.
Two lungs 🫁
Only two?
Bacon
My aorta
I don’t know about the “dear” part, but there are several knives that entered my back and are pretty near my heart.
Tire slip
My rib cage
Our 1st and 2nd Amendment rights, and of course our NSA observers.
Also something near and dear to my heart. What was that R&R group called I can’t remember …The Traveling Dingleberries?
…the alien implant – they left it behind the breastplate, for protection…
…parades – I love a parade…
My Stomach.
Mom.
I kid. It’s tuna.