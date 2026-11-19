Investigation: The Grinch Testifies to What Tricks or Treats He Handed Out on Halloween Posted by Oppo on 19 November 2026, 11:00 am
He testified that he also worked as a doctor specializing in prostate exams.
You guessed it…he wore the green gloves.
With a green Grinch how could you tell?
I’m color blind. 😩
He’s a mean one…
He had an ingenious device that took candy from unwary trick-or-treaters while he cajoled them about their unmitigated greed…
“I put raisins in the skittles packets and pencil erasers in the starburst packs, and I made sure every kid got a pack of candy corn too”.