“You’ve gone too far this time Brody! Your butt is writing checks your butt can’t cash!” Captain Langham yelled.
“No YOU’RE OUT OF ORDER! This whole stinking SYSTEM is out of order!” Exclaimed Brody.
— Rihar
That’s the episode where I found out that juggling guns was a really poor crime deterrent.
This is just AI.. right? 😳
I confused now. That’s the same fake blonde, in the same dress, that was killing that poor fella with the bad gob. Is the guy in the mask the gob? Is the gob the reason the guy is wearing the mask? Who’s the good guy? Where’s my beer? I did some brodies in my truck when I was younger. Damn kids.
“Is the guy in the mask the gob? Is the gob the reason the guy is wearing the mask? Who’s the good guy?”
You want to know too much. Very dangerous around all these gobs.
Season Six: She might even be a shirtless Nazi spy:
In which case, “gob” could be short for “Goebbels.”
The Ratio of Slashers to Nudes Is Too Big…
THAT was classic Brody!
They don’t write hardboiled detectives like that anymore.
My biggest complaint with that entire series was that the Nude wasn’t nearly as nude as promised. My imagination was always working overtime. Exhausting.
They keep using that word… Case in point:
I did always appreciate how the bras worn by the Nude kept her chesticalogical area in the upright and firing position.
Case in points:
I swear she looks like she’s enjoying it?!