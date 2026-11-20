President Bacon? Outgoing Nebraska congressman prepared to “be that person”

WOWT Omaha| November 10, 2026 | Mike Bell

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Rep. Don Bacon, who did not seek re-election for what could have been his sixth term for Nebraska, was asked Tuesday if he was preparing for a run for the presidency.

He replied that he has a speech at the National Press Club next week.

“I’m not announcing for president, but I want to lay out an agenda for America,” Bacon said. “It’s more about ideas and the principles that I think we need.”

Bacon said he would be happy if someone else took up the message.