President Bacon? Outgoing Nebraska congressman prepared to “be that person”
WOWT Omaha| November 10, 2026 | Mike Bell
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Rep. Don Bacon, who did not seek re-election for what could have been his sixth term for Nebraska, was asked Tuesday if he was preparing for a run for the presidency.
He replied that he has a speech at the National Press Club next week.
“I’m not announcing for president, but I want to lay out an agenda for America,” Bacon said. “It’s more about ideas and the principles that I think we need.”
Bacon said he would be happy if someone else took up the message.
… or took up the sausage.
A President Bacon would scare the living daylights out of the Muslims though especially if his Vice President is Kevin Bacon. ..a one-two punch if you will…Muslim’s greatest fear is being waterboarded by bacon grease.
I don’t think a guy named Bacon is going to cut the fat in government spending.
After 8 years of Melania in the White House we’ve become accustomed to an attractive First Lady.
If Bacon does get elected president I hope his wife is a tomato.
Lettuce hope.
If anyone knows anything about pork, it surely must be Bacon…
After a term of president Bacon, I’d be screaming “Thank you sir, may I have another?”