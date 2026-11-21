NASA’s Moon Base Plan Is Bigger Than You Think
YouTube | November 17, 2026 | What about it!?
The Moon has always fascinated us. Every human who ever lived has looked up at it and wondered what it would be like to stand there. Twelve people found out, and none of them stayed even four days. We’re explorers and settlers at heart, and the Moon is the next great goal. But how would we even settle a place like that? Is it possible at all?
Probably start working out how to put signs on Mars, and then Nuke them.
What Are They Going To Do With a Large Base on the Moon?
Get drunk on moonshine at the bar and sing karaoke songs like…
“My heart’s still on fire…for Elvira”…
until the hookers and blow arrives.
Start an intense search for the moon maidens…