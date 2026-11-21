Kirk (in deep thought) to Bones:
“Isn’t.. it ..wrong …to dump our.. raw sewage… into space?”
Bones: “I’m a doctor Jim not a damn Sanitary Engineer!”
Eject! Eject! Eject!
“What the … Who the FRAK left the seat up?”
“Captains log, star date 12.3, about 10″, medium consistency, lighter hue, left good swirl marks”.
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Kirk (in deep thought) to Bones:
“Isn’t.. it ..wrong …to dump our.. raw sewage… into space?”
Bones: “I’m a doctor Jim not a damn Sanitary Engineer!”
Eject! Eject! Eject!
“What the … Who the FRAK left the seat up?”
“Captains log, star date 12.3, about 10″, medium consistency, lighter hue, left good swirl marks”.