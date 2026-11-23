Made it to the final week. At the bottom find the tentative Group AP ladies. We will be going Country for it.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Lacy Chabert
|6 – 0 – 0
|324
|54.00
|134
|54.00 – 22.33
|Daniella Fishel
|5 – 1 – 0
|270
|45.00
|186
|45.00 – 31.00
|Jordana Brewster
|4 – 2 – 0
|247
|41.67
|199
|41.67 – 33.17
|Danica McKellar
|3 – 3 – 0
|245
|40.83
|226
|40.83 – 37.67
|Ashley Judd
|3 – 3 – 0
|236
|39.33
|242
|39.33 – 40.33
|Angela Marie Dotchin
|2 – 4 – 0
|192
|32.00
|240
|32.00 – 40.00
|Emmanuelle Beart
|1 – 5 – 0
|199
|33.17
|260
|33.17 – 43.33
|Fairuza Balk
|0 – 6 – 0
|124
|20.67
|260
|20.67 – 43.33
Week 7
- 10:00 am Ashley Judd vs Jorana Brewster
- 2:00 pm Emmanuelle Beart vs Danielle Fishel
- 6:00 pm Angela Marie Dotchin vs Lacy Chabert
- 8:00 pm Faiuza Balk vs Danica McKellar
Group AP
- 1. Carrie Underwood
- 2. Carley Pearce
- 3. Kelsea Ballerini
- 4. Lacey Musgraves
- 5. Lainey Wilson
- 6. Ella Langley
- 7. Megan Moroney
- 8. Gabby Barrett