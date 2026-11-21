PSA: Things To Avoid This Weekend Posted by Oppo on 21 November 2026, 4:00 pm … and every weekend, I suppose. Which is a bit tricky, if you’re working the weekend shift at the World Headquarters.
Only bad vice I’ve ever had was Streaking….while some hot babe held my beer.
Well, I saw a local production of Fiddler on the Roof, at a tiny theatre under a bridge, so I pretty much hit all your no-no’s in one night. Now if you’ll excuse me, I found some good gob, so I’ll be preparing to recover Sunday.
In my experience, drunks don’t roll – they collapse in a heap and languish face-down in the flower bed until morning…