Fine then…I’ll take Ginger but you owe me big-time.
Looks more like Annie Savoy to me – you must have one hell of an arm, sir…
Her: “Wait — that’s not your arm!”
Big mistake. When you pick one they both stop trying.
They tried to get a picture of Mary Ann’s reaction when Oppo told her of his decision, but she was doubled up with laughter and you couldn’t really see her face.
Witnesses in the room reported that through the laughter they could make out the words, “I… never… thought… I’d… win”.
“What? No! I demand a recount.”
“Yeah? Well, then, OK. Whatever.”
Surprised he didn’t go with Lovey.
Out of his league.
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Fine then…I’ll take Ginger but you owe me big-time.
Looks more like Annie Savoy to me – you must have one hell of an arm, sir…
Her: “Wait — that’s not your arm!”
Big mistake. When you pick one they both stop trying.
They tried to get a picture of Mary Ann’s reaction when Oppo told her of his decision, but she was doubled up with laughter and you couldn’t really see her face.
Witnesses in the room reported that through the laughter they could make out the words, “I… never… thought… I’d… win”.
“What? No! I demand a recount.”
“Yeah? Well, then, OK. Whatever.”
Surprised he didn’t go with Lovey.
Out of his league.