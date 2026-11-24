The bear makes a fatal mistake by dropping his guard…
Mr. And Mrs. Grizzly Adams at play, the early days of…
“You pick your left foot up . . . ”
— How To Do the Yogi Pokey
Signing my wife up for this competition!
I’d sign my wife up but she’d probably kill the poor bear
Mr. Greenjeans was heartbroken when he discovered Mrs. Greenjeans and Dancing Bear were more than friends.
Mrs. Hathaway:
“Jethro I know that’s you in a bear suit now come out and ravish me…wait a minute..you look much too short for Jethro…is that you Mr. Drysdale? Hah-hah.”
Marge knew to never come between a bear and the woods but Marge was a feminist and a bear was blocking her path to a microphone.
“You stay out of our woods Mr. Bear!”
“Aww, c’mon lady. I gotta take a dump. “
Running bear loves little white dove.
Deja Bubu. Haven’t we seen this picture before?
Well, if so, it’s a test and it’s intentional.
I’ve seen it before with me in the role of the bear and women in the role of the woman.
I thought, maybe. But then I thought, I don’t care.
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The bear makes a fatal mistake by dropping his guard…
Mr. And Mrs. Grizzly Adams at play, the early days of…
“You pick your left foot up . . . ”
— How To Do the Yogi Pokey
Signing my wife up for this competition!
I’d sign my wife up but she’d probably kill the poor bear
Mr. Greenjeans was heartbroken when he discovered Mrs. Greenjeans and Dancing Bear were more than friends.
Mrs. Hathaway:
“Jethro I know that’s you in a bear suit now come out and ravish me…wait a minute..you look much too short for Jethro…is that you Mr. Drysdale? Hah-hah.”
Marge knew to never come between a bear and the woods but Marge was a feminist and a bear was blocking her path to a microphone.
“You stay out of our woods Mr. Bear!”
“Aww, c’mon lady. I gotta take a dump. “
Running bear loves little white dove.
Deja Bubu. Haven’t we seen this picture before?
Well, if so, it’s a test and it’s intentional.
I’ve seen it before with me in the role of the bear and women in the role of the woman.
I thought, maybe. But then I thought, I don’t care.