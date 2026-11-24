Straight Line of the Day: I Don’t Know What Everyone’s Getting So Worked Up About. What’s Everyone Getting So Worked Up About? Posted by Oppo on 24 November 2026, 12:00 pm 1
Referees, man! They don’t know the rules, or, at best, unevenly enforce them…
A.I., man! It finishes all of my comments, brilliantly, I might add…
Mika, man! (I suddenly seem to be channeling Oppo here…)
“Oppo, just leave me out of this.”
There’s something I’d like to leave you out of…
* Breath
* Options
* Clothes
* Comebacks
* [moderated]
I sense you were going for #5
The Oppo Channel is VHF, as you can see.
Me? Upset? I’m just always a fun loving wild and crazy guy….even when someone sends a fart in my general direction.
Matron/Bear wrestling.
The latest outrage is the EPA ruling banning the tossing of stinking hippies and commies from helicopters do to their status as air, ground and water pollutants. Running out of room for freeze dried “Socialists” since the midterms.
Nothing, I’m retred.
Stupid Coworkers!
I get new tires on my car tomorrow.
New sign ideas now that Mars is in the near future!
Discussing family business in public.
Sorry, people are getting worked over for discussing family business in public, not worked up.
Words are tricky sometimes.
Its Tunasday!