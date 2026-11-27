Straight Line of the Day: Democrat Platform — Have I Missed Anything? Posted by Oppo on 27 November 2026, 12:00 pm Hate Trump. Hate America. Hate law enforcement. Hate success, capitalism, and rich people. Straights and whites are the last in line for preference. Plan to spend our country into oblivion. 1
Boys pretending to be girls can play girls sports, despite what all the voters decided (even the democrat ones).
Oh, and SAVE Act cannot be passed, despite 80% of Americans supporting it.
What does it mean when I click on the Straight Line of the Day and an ad pops up for a dementia test? Oh, it must have something to do with the Democrats…