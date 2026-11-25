California CEO with multiple mansions and a mistress in Mexico tried to flee on a yacht after stealing nearly $40M: feds
NY Post | 11/20/2026 | Ross O’Keefe
A mega-wealthy California affordable housing CEO tried to flee from the law on his yacht
… so … he was on his yacht …
after he was indicted in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said.
Rodney Rosenstein, 58, was arrested at an airport
… at an airport.
in August with $15,000 in cash, parts for his broken-down yacht and a one-way ticket to Mexico with a mistress, where authorities suspected he was fleeing
… the one-way ticket was the clue that was the clincher!
to his home just north of Puerto Vallarta.
Rosenstein, the CEO of affordable housing company Helpful Housing, allegedly misrepresented the occupancy of the apartment buildings he owned to bank officials to obtain $35 million in loans. He allegedly obtained another $2.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief money by falsifying employee records.
… He also kept a large 53-foot yacht and even a mistress nearby, prosecutors said.
She wasn’t 53 feet wide too, was she?
Ross O’Keefe seems to have been instructed to keep hitting on the “mistress” — theme, that is.
Boats? Did you hear they’ve found Noah’s Ark for the fourth time!
It wasn’t a “ hit or mistress” type of piece…
Only $15,000 in cash? He wasn’t really good at the whole embezzlement thing…
The one-way ticket was a clue he was fleeing. The clincher was the picture of his wife they found in his wallet. 😬
And they say taxing the rich won’t cause them to leave…
The guy was freaky weird. I heard he had dopplegangers of both Ginger and Maryanne on board and even told them it would just be a three hour tour. Even weirder…he told them to call him Professor while he walked around with a pipe in his mouth. One of the ladies got mad and called him Gilligan and that’s when threatened to throw them into a Mexican Brothel.
So now he can expect a raise and another yacht when the Commiecrats return to power.
“She wasn’t 53 feet wide too, was she?”
Yes. And 61 feet tall. Built like a giant fire hydrant.
And yes, I have been in the same boat