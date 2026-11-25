California CEO with multiple mansions and a mistress in Mexico tried to flee on a yacht after stealing nearly $40M: feds

NY Post | 11/20/2026 | Ross O’Keefe A mega-wealthy California affordable housing CEO tried to flee from the law on his yacht

… so … he was on his yacht …

after he was indicted in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said. Rodney Rosenstein, 58, was arrested at an airport

… at an airport.

in August with $15,000 in cash, parts for his broken-down yacht and a one-way ticket to Mexico with a mistress, where authorities suspected he was fleeing

… the one-way ticket was the clue that was the clincher!

to his home just north of Puerto Vallarta. Rosenstein, the CEO of affordable housing company Helpful Housing, allegedly misrepresented the occupancy of the apartment buildings he owned to bank officials to obtain $35 million in loans. He allegedly obtained another $2.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief money by falsifying employee records. … He also kept a large 53-foot yacht and even a mistress nearby, prosecutors said.

She wasn’t 53 feet wide too, was she?

Ross O’Keefe seems to have been instructed to keep hitting on the “mistress” — theme, that is.