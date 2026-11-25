MRI Scan of Oppo’s Brain Released Posted by Oppo on 25 November 2026, 11:00 am Top Men Describe Findings: Top: Some Sort of Rorschach Thing Mid-Top Center: Right-Turn Arrow Center: Sad Eyes. Also, Fingers Wiggling at MRI Lower Left: Mika Zone Lower Center: Ew Lower Right: Analytical Zone (Empty) 1
Holy Toledo! Looks like one of my testicles when I smashed it coming down a telephone pole.
An original member of the “Hole-in-the-Head “ gang…
Color me surprised there was anything there to begin with.