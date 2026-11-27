No more turkey for me please, I’m full.
Results from 11/20/2026
|(1) Teri hatcher
|No Preference
|Rachel Grant
|162
|1
|47
|(10) Rosemund Pike
|No Preference
|Cecilie Thomsen
|112
|3
|99
New Matches for 11/27/2026
Match 1
Halle Berry (Jinx) vs (11) Denise Richards (Dr. Christmas Jones)
|Contstant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Halle Berry
|5 – 3 – 0
|797 – 10 – 931
Actress: Halle Berry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(11) Denise Richards
|7 – 1- – 0
|1002 – 7 – 678
Actress: Denise Richards Nationality: American Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Christmas Jones was a nuclear physicist working for an international agency that decommissioned nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union era. After Bond helped her escape from an explosion, Jones helped Bond investigate a bomb travelling along Elektra King’s oil pipeline. She discovered that half the plutonium was missing, which helped Bond discover King’s intentions in time to stop her. The two spend Christmas together in turkey at the end of the film.
Match 2
Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash) vs (3) Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Scott Thomas
|1 – 7 – 0
|424 – 16 – 1078
Actress: Serena Scott Thomas Nationality: English Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(3) Sophie Marceau
|7 – 1 – 0
|1059 – 7 – 569
Actress: Sophie Marceau Nationality: French Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.