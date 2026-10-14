Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results fro 10/7/2026 : New Matches for 10/14/2026

Round 10 is almost in the books and with these matches we will rerank the top 16 Bond Girls. Will any positions change?
Results from 10/7/2026
|(12) Olga Kurylenko
|No Preference
|Kell Tyler
|161
|1
|12
|Catherina Murino
|No Preference
|(13) Carey Lowell
|98
|1
|55
New Matches for 10/14/2026
Match 1
(1) Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova) vs Carmen du Sautoy (Saida)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(1) Barbara Bach
|9 – 0 – 0
|1929 – 8 – 276
Actress: Barbara Bach Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carmen du Sautoy
|1 – 8 – 0
|326 – 31 – 1415
Actress: Carmen du Sautoy Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.
Match 2
(3) Eva Green (Vesper Lynd) vs Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total scores
|(3) Eva Green
|9 – 0 – 0
|1584 – 16 – 571
Actress: Eva Green Nationality: French Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Talisa Soto
|3 – 6 – 0
|745 – 29 – 1142
Actress: Talisa Soto Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.