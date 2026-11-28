Elon Musk Unveils Illudium Pu-36 Explosive Space Modulator. People Are Starting To Worry. Posted by Oppo on 28 November 2026, 11:00 am
No need to worry until he gets to Mars. Only then will the Earth obstruct his view of Venus.
I fear too few will understand the reference. (Or hear the proper voice in their heads as they read it.)
I heard he got hold of some element 115 and he, along with some government people, went to a planet in the Andromeda Galaxy, ate some space rations, and zoomed back…all in one earth day