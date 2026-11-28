A Medieval Virgin Stolen From a Spanish Church Turns Up in a British Gallery 47 Years Later
Euroweekly News| 24 Nov 2026 | Nazario Rodriguez
Almost half a century after a medieval Virgin was stolen from a Navarre church, the person holding it in Britain has chosen to return it to Spain. A Navarre cultural official recognised the statue in a County Durham gallery. Police link the 1979 theft to Erik the Belgian, the notorious art thief . . .
Sounds like a Monty Python sketch.
An occurance like that could have easily started another Spanish Inquisition. 😩